  Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20

Gulf Arab nations call for extension of Iran arms embargo

The Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations, on Sunday endorsed an extension of a United Nations arms embargo on Iran which is set to expire in October, The Associated Press reported.

The group said it sent a letter to the UN Security Council backing an extension of the arms embargo that’s kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks and warships.

