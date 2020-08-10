|
Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20
Gulf Arab nations call for extension of Iran arms embargo
The Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations, on Sunday endorsed an extension of a United Nations arms embargo on Iran which is set to expire in October, The Associated Press reported.
The group said it sent a letter to the UN Security Council backing an extension of the arms embargo that’s kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks and warships.
