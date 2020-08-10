|
04:48
Reported
News Briefs Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20
Hong Kong media mogul arrested under new national security law
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, one of the city's most vocal critics of Beijing, was arrested Monday under a new national security law for colluding with foreign forces, deepening a crackdown on democracy supporters.
"They arrested him at his house at about 7am. Our lawyers are on the way to the police station," Mark Simon, a close aide, told AFP, adding that other members of Lai's media group had also been arrested.
