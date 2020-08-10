|
Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20
Trump urges 'transparent investigation' into Beirut blast
US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Lebanon to conduct a "full and transparent investigation" into the huge explosion that hit Beirut last week.
Trump "urged the Government of Lebanon to conduct a full and transparent investigation, in which the United States stands ready to assist," the White House said, according to AFP, after he participated in a virtual conference on the international response to the disaster.
