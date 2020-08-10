'We must not go to an election'

MK Gideon Sa’ar (Likud) on Sunday commented on the political crisis over the budget in an interview with Channel 13 News, saying that if another election takes place, the responsibility would lie with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

"Many of my friends in the Likud think like me that elections should not be held," Sa’ar said. "Taking the country to an election, when we are at the heart of the worst economic and social crisis the state has ever known, is not the right thing to do."