MK Hauser: Isolation period must be shortened

The chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Zvi Hauser, said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Sunday evening, "If the isolation period is not shortened – we will not approve the extension of the location of coronavirus carriers through the Shin Bet.”

He added, “90% of the 480,000 people who were sent to isolation were not infected with the coronavirus. For a month and a half, the Ministry of Health has been ignoring the demand to explain the duration of the isolation."