23:46 Reported News Briefs Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 IDF Spokesperson: IAF aircraft attacked Hamas observation post in Gaza IDF aircraft on Sunday night attacked a Hamas observation post in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israeli territory during the day. ► ◄ Last Briefs