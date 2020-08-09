Blue & White announces support for bill to postpone budget

The Blue & White party has announced that it will support a bill to postpone the passage of a new budget, proposed by the Derech Eretz faction. The Likud party announced its similar intention earlier this evening.

"Blue & White welcomes the decision of the Likud party to promote political stability and the interests of the Israeli public. Blue & White will do everything within its power to avoid the necessity of new elections during one of the worst crisis periods in the history of the State," the party announced in a statement.

"We will support this amendment to the law, in order to give the government the opportunity to pass a budget that will enable the country's economy to move toward recovery. The citizens of the State of Israel deserve the utmost stability at this time and this is what we will continue to work for."