News BriefsAv 19, 5780 , 09/08/20
MK Hauser: Bill to postpone budget to come before Knesset this Wednesday
MK Tzvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) has announced that his party's bill to postpone the passage of a new budget will come before the full Knesset for its preliminary reading this Wednesday.
"Elections during this coronavirus period, in light of the security challenges facing us, would strike a fatal blow at Israeli society," he said. "We will do everything we can to make sure that this mad scenario does not come to pass."
