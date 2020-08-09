Likud official: We agreed to make one last attempt to avoid elections

According to a senior official in the Likud party, the decision of the Likud to support a bill to delay the passage of the budget was made in deference to the request of the Derech Eretz party, which proposed it, in order to make one last attempt at a compromise with Blue & White and forestall new elections.

Blue & White and Likud have long been involved in a dispute regarding whether to legislate a budget for one or two years, with Likud favoring a one-year budget for 2020 alone, even though only a few months of the year remain, in addition to the fact that the coalition accords provided for a two-year budget.