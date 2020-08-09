Shas announces support for bill to delay passage of budget

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, head of the Shas party, has announced that his party will support the bill to delay the passage of the budget when it comes before the Knesset for its preliminary reading this Wednesday.

The bill was proposed by the Derech Eretz party in an effort to solve the impasse between the Likud and Blue & White parties regarding their dispute over a one-year or two-year budget, even though passage of a two-year budget was agreed upon in the coalition accords. Now the Likud argues that a one-year budget is preferable as it is impossible to know how the coronavirus crisis will play out in the coming months; Blue & White insist that a two-year budget remains the preferred option.

The Likud party has already announced that it will support the bill.