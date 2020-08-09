MK Hendel: We'll do all we can to forestall fourth round of elections

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (Derech Eretz) has expressed his satisfaction with the decision of the Likud party to support a bill delaying the passage of the budget.

"The bill will be brought before the Knesset on Wednesday for a preliminary reading, and this is a welcome development," Hendel said. "Holding elections at the current time would strike a fatal blow at the Israeli public, and we will do all we can to prevent such a crazy thing coming to pass."