UK study to show 'very little evidence' of virus transmission in schools
The results of a large study on the transmission of coronavirus in schools is expected to show that "there is very little evidence that the [corona]virus is transmitted there," according to Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health in the UK.
The Guardian reports that the study, whose results will be published later this year, involved around 20,000 students and teachers in 100 schools.
