MK Bennett begs PM, Alternate PM to transfer funds to education sector

Former Defense Minister and head of the Yamina party, MK Naftali Bennett, has requested of the Prime Minister and the Alternate Prime Minister, Benny Gantz, that they transfer the necessary funding for essential projects in the education sector.

"I beg you with all my heart - please, transfer the funds immediately," Bennett wrote on Twitter. "8,000 troubled youths, 350,000 children living in the periphery - they need help and quickly. And please, don't throw thousands of teachers into the streets - don't abandon hundreds of thousands of children."