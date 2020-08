19:30 Reported News Briefs Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 Dozens in quarantine following accountancy tests According to a report on Kan News, dozens of people who recently took accountancy tests have been forced to enter quarantine, after it emerged that one of the people taking the test had contracted the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs