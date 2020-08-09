J'lem org'n joins initiative to persuade Facebook to adopt IHRA rules

The Jerusalem Center for Public and State Affairs has joined more than a hundred leading Jewish organizations from around the world in their initiative to combat anti-Semitism, writing an open letter to the heads of Facebook requesting that they adopt the resolutions of the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance).

The initiative follows in the wake of Facebook's latest update on fake news postings recently announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"We are confident that Facebook will demonstrate its ability to protect users and support the initiative, surmounting the challenge of showing social responsibility, and that it will continue to lead the social media industry," the letter reads.