Report: US ambassador to Israel in Washington for talks on sovereignty

‎According to a report on Channel 12 News, the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has arrived in Washington for a marathon round of talks on the topic of sovereignty, to last for the next two weeks.

An official in the American embassy responded to the report saying: "The ambassador left [Israel] on private leave. We refrain from commenting on issues concerning relations between Israel and the United States, and we remain committed to supporting the vision of [US] President [Donald Trump] for peace according to the plan presented in January."