Prof. Gamzu to Arab community heads: You can defeat this epidemic

Professor Ronni Gamzu, the government's coronavirus project manager, met with Arab community heads in order to develop plans to combat the coronavirus and implement aid programs in "red" and "orange" zones with high concentrations of virus patients.

The meeting was held at Tel Hashomer and chaired by Gamzu and Ayman Sayef, who was appointed by Gamzu to oversee the government's response to the epidemic in the Arab sector.

During the course of the meeting, the participants reviewed steps already being taken, and then Professor Gamzu addressed the Arab community leaders, stressing that, "You have the ability and the leadership to deal with this without having to impose a lockdown."