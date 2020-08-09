FM Katz accuses Gantz of holding up transfer of funds to needy

At today's meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz clashed with Blue & White chairman Benny Gantz, accusing him of holding up the transfer of government funds to the needy.

"You should be immediately authorizing a government vote on the aid package to disadvantaged populations and funding for infrastructure work, to the amount of NIS 8.5 billion," Katz said. "The government has already authorized this, and the legislation has passed to the Knesset. The details were already agreed with your representatives, and there is no reason at all to justify your obstruction of putting the programs into practice, thereby causing harm to the weaker sectors of the population."