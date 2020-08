15:39 Reported News Briefs Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 NAACP accuses Joe Lieberman's son of using 'racist tropes' Read more Matt Lieberman, son of Joe Lieberman, accused of using 'racist tropes in book', with NAACP calling him to drop out of Georgia senate race. ► ◄ Last Briefs