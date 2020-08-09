Disruptions to train service in Lod area from Thursday pm thru Friday

Due to work on the train lines in the Lod area, train service will be disrupted on Thursday night through Friday on several lines, until the upgrades are completed.

As such, the following routes will not be in operation during the above-mentioned times: Beer Sheva to Tel Aviv Savidor Center (for those traveling via Kiryat Gat, Lehav Rahat, Lod etc.); Beit Shemesh to Lod; Rishon Letziyon Harishonim to Lod; and Rehovot to Lod.

The following stations will be closed: Lehav Rahat, Kiryat Gat, Kiryat Malachi Yoav, Mazkeret Batya, Ramla, Lod, Lod Ganei Aviv, Kfar Chabad, Yavneh Mizrach, Be'er Yaakov, Rehovot, Rishon Letziyon Harishonim, Beit Shemesh.

Train service will return to normal on Motzaei Shabbat (Saturday night).