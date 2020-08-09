PM Netanyahu: We will not rest until we bring all our enemies to justice

Responding to news of the capture of the terrorist who planned the attack in which Eliraz Peretz and Ilan Sviatkovski were killed, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu noted that the operation showed the resolve of the State of Israel in bringing its enemies to justice.

"This morning I learned of the capture of this terrorist who planned the murderous attack that took place in 2010, on the Gaza border," he said. "All those who seek to harm us know now that even if years pass, the State of Israel will not cease in its efforts until we exact a reckoning on all terrorists."