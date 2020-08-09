Rafi Peretz: We will not rest until our enemies are brought to justice

Commenting on the arrest of the terrorist who planned the attack in which Eliraz Peretz was killed, Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz said that nothing could compensate for the loss of the victims of the attack.

"Eliraz, you were my dear student," he said. "The arrest of the terrorist who planned the attack that killed you along with Ilan Sviatkovski does not console us. But there is at least this: Any terrorist who plans to carry out an attack against us will now know that even if a decade passes, we will come after him. The State of Israel, the IDF, and the security forces will not rest until anyone who seeks to harm us does not see the light of day."