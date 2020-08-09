17-year-old burned after trying to extinguish brush fire in Maskiot

A 17-year-old youth has sustained burn injuries and is suffering from smoke inhalation following a fire that broke out in Maskiot in the northern Jordan Valley.

Paramedic Oded Shabbat, a volunteer with United Hatzalah, related:

"When I arrived at the scene, I found the youth, suffering from burns and having trouble breathing due to smoke inhalation. We were informed that he [the youth] had been trying to help extinguish a brush fire; he suffered moderate injuries as a result. We provided him with first aid and then evacuated him via a mobile army ICU unit to Haemek hospital in Afula."