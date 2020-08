15:14 Reported News Briefs Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 The Gemara Rabbi Steinsaltz gave to Menachem Begin Read more Famed Israel Prize laureate, known for his translation of the Talmud, wrote personal dedication to former PM Begin in Talmud set. ► ◄ Last Briefs