30-year-old man stabbed in Kiryat Malachi; condition moderate

Medical teams provided first aid to a 30-year-old man who was stabbed on Shoshanim Street, corner of Yigal Horowitz in Kiryat Malachi.

United Hatzalah paramedic Alendiv Tam said: "When we arrived at the scene, we came across a young man who was stabbed during a brawl. We provided him with first aid and he was taken to Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod, where his condition is currently defined moderate."