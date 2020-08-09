Worker falls from roof of building near Moshav Batzra

A 33-year-old worker fell from a height of six meters while on the roof of a building near Moshav Batzra.

MDA paramedics evacuated him to Meir Hospital in a very serious condition, with multiple systemic injuries, after his heart rate returned during resuscitation operations.

Senior MDA paramedic Yoel Glatt said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a man in his thirties lying near the building unconscious, not breathing, and with no pulse; he suffered a head injury and a multi-systemic injury.

"We provided him with medical treatment and performed resuscitation until his pulse returned, and we evacuated him to the hospital in very serious condition."