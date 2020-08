10:35 Reported News Briefs Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 Av 19, 5780 , 09/08/20 Jerusalem: Boy Shmuel Aharon Glick laid to rest The funeral of the late Shmuel Aharon Glick, who was killed last night in a serious accident in the Ramot neighborhood of the city, is being held on Har Hamenuchot in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs