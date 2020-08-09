Hesder Yeshivot Association on Rabbi Idalis: Man of courage, humility

The Hesder Yeshivot Association expressed deep sorrow following the death of Rabbi Yitzchak Idalis, who passed away last night after a battle with cancer.

"The Hesder Yeshivot Association House on behalf of the yeshiva heads, rabbis and their students, wish to share in the grief of the Idalis family and the Yeshivat Ashtamua family, on the death of such a great individual who is counted among the students of Aharon HaCohen, a man of strength and humility, who built up a Torah of Redemption, Rabbi Yitzchak Moshe HaCohen Idles ztl. May he be comforted in the building of the Land."