23:38 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5780 , 08/08/20 Av 18, 5780 , 08/08/20 Gov't will not convene tomorrow According to reports, the government will not convene tomorrow (Sunday) due to its refusal to address the proposed NIS 8.5 million aid package drafted by PM Netanyahu and FM Katz. ► ◄ Last Briefs