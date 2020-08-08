Biden refuses to apologize for 'junkie' comment

After presumptive Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden asked a Black reporter if he was on drugs in response to being questioned about his cognitive status, Axios said Biden's campaign refused to apologize.

Instead, sources reported Biden's staff had called the question "preposterous" and said it should have never been asked.

According to a Breitbart News report, while many have suggested Biden defer from engaging in debating President Trump, the former vice president's wife, Jill, has stated Biden will, in fact, debate Trump.