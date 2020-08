22:38 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5780 , 08/08/20 Av 18, 5780 , 08/08/20 'Alien' protesters climb J'lem fountain Anti-government protesters dressed as aliens climbed the Paris Square fountain a little while ago. Kann News reported that radical left anti-Netanyahu activists were holding protests across from the PM's residence in the capital tonight. ► ◄ Last Briefs