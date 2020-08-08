22:19 Reported News Briefs Av 18, 5780 , 08/08/20 Av 18, 5780 , 08/08/20 Likud: Channel 12 aiding radical left protests Sources in the Likud addressed tonight's anti-government demonstrations at PM Netanyahu's residences in Jerusalem and Caesarea. "While Prime Minister Netanyahu is fighting to return the Israeli economy to normal and transfer funds and grants to Israeli citizens, Channel 12 is doing everything in its power to encourage far left demonstrations of Lapid and Joint Arab List chief Ayman Odeh, inciting to murder against the prime minister and his family," read a statement. ► ◄ Last Briefs