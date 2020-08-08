Anti-government protesters: Netanyahu must resign

Organizers of the "Black Flags" protests across the country tonight said they wanted to see Netanyahu resign.

"Tens of thousands across the country, at Netanyahu's homes in Caesarea and Jerusalem, proved that the people of Israel are not in need of additional elections. We want Netanyahu to resign from office and let us rebuild from the mess he's left us."

"The people of Israel deserve leadership that will tend to the economic and health crisis that Netanyahu leaves in his path. It is time for a new era of leadership concerned with the people rather than incitement and indictments."