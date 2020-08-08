Tens of thousands of files missing from national archives

Some ten thousand cases have disappeared from the state archives. Their whereabouts remain unknown. The story was broken by the "Seventh Eye" website.

The disappearance was discovered following an attempt by Adv. Elad Mann, legal advisor of the "Hazlacha" association, to gain access to a case regarding consultations in wake of the Rabin murder on appointing Shimon Peres as acting prime minister. Mann was told that the archives said that file had disappeared some time ago.

Files containing information on a series of historical cases including the Rabin murder, Yom Kippur War, Arlozorov assassination, and Eichman trial have disappeared from the archive.