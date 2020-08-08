Oakland A's coach apologizes for Nazi salute-like gesture

A coach for the Oakland Athletics baseball team has apologized for using a gesture that looked like a Nazi salute to greet players after a team win, CNN reports.

As players reentered the dugout after Thursday's win against the Texas Rangers, bench coach Ryan Christenson raised his arm and flattened his palm.

