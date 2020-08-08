US intel: Russia, China, Iran will try to interfere in election

The top US counterintelligence official on Friday warned that Russia, China and Iran will all try to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, saying Russia is already trying to undercut presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

In an unusual public statement quoted by Reuters, William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said those countries were using online disinformation and other means to try to influence voters, stir up disorder and undermine American voters’ confidence in the democratic process.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)