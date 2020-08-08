'Explosion may have been caused by external interference'

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday the country’s investigation into the biggest blast in Beirut’s history would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference.

“The cause has not been determined yet. There is a possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act,” Aoun was quoted by Reuters as having told local media.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)