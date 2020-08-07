Nasrallah denies responsibility for Beirut blast

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday stressed that his group was not responsible for the blast in Beirut earlier this week.

“We have no rockets or explosives there, nor has there been in the past,” said Nasrallah in his first public speech since Tuesday’s explosion in the Beirut Port, which killed nearly 200 people and injured more than 5,000 others.

