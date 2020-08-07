16 killed in Indian passenger jet crash

At least 16 people were killed on Friday when a passenger jet overshot and skidded off the runway as it landed in southern India, breaking into two pieces, officials said, according to AFP.

Dozens of people were injured, 15 of them seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 originating from Dubai touched down in Kozhikode in heavy rain.

