New York Governor authorizes reopening of schools

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that all school districts are authorized to reopen due to a decline in cases of COVID-19.

“Every region is well below our COVID infection limit, therefore all school districts are authorized to open. If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly. School districts are required to submit plans to NYS for review,” Cuomo said.

