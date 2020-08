17:51 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 Former National Security Advisor Brent Scowcroft passes away Former National Security Advisor Brent Scowcroft passed away at age 95. Scowcroft served as National Security Advisor to Presidents Ford & Bush. ► ◄ Last Briefs