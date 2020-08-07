Brit milah exactly one year after murder of mother's sister

Exactly one year after Rina Shnerb was murderd by terrorists while hiking near the Samarain community of Dolev, her sister Tamar Levanoni watched her son officially become part of the nation of Israel at his brit milah (circumcision) ceremony.

"Exactly one year ago today at this very hour the terrorist attack against our sweet Rina occurred. The despicable terrorists wanted to put an end to the continuation of the nation of Israel. My son Dvir and and I were wounded," Rina's father said," but we believe that God is watching over and protecting us from above."