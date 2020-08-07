IDF Chief-of-Staff talks with special forces unit that foiled atttack

IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi spoke today with the Maglan special forces unit that foiled the attack of a terrorist squad sent across the Syrian border on a mission coordinated by Iran.

"You thwarted a terrorist attack ordered by Iran, which is establishing a radical presence in Syria. Blessings on the precise manner in which you handled the situtation. A squad of terrorists wanted to cause us harm but you prevented them from touching us. This is what is demanded of you. This is what is expected of you and this is what you did in a most professional way."