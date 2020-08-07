Ron Dermer: 'The Jewish people lost one of its greatest teachers'

Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer eulogized Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, Dermer wrote: "The Jewish people and the Jewish state mourn the loss of one of our greatest teachers, Rav Adin Steinsaltz, who made the Talmud’s wisdom accessible to millions. May his memory be a blessing."

Rabbi Steinsaltz died Friday morning at the age of 83 at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.