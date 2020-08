12:53 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 Ekev - there is a deep-seated cause behind our present situation Read more Human civilization needs a little less hubris, less arrogance, more minimal expectations, the realization that it is not our will that prevails. ► ◄ Last Briefs