06:46
Reported
News BriefsAv 17, 5780 , 07/08/20
16 employees at Port of Beirut detained over explosion
A total of 16 employees at the Port of Beirut have been detained over Tuesday’s deadly explosion in the area, Government Commissioner to the Military Tribunal Judge Fadi Akiki announced on Thursday evening, according to the Xinhua news agency.
Akiki said that more than 18 people have been questioned so far, including port and customs officials as well as people in charge of maintenance at the hangar where explosive materials have been stored for years.
