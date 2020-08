04:50 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 Ohio Governor tests positive for coronavirus Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported. The announcement came shortly before DeWine, a Republican, was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Cleveland. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs