03:44 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpass one million Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed one million, local authorities said on Thursday. However, global health experts say the true toll is likely several times higher, reflecting the gaping lack of testing for the continent’s 1.3 billion people. ► ◄ Last Briefs