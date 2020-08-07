|
03:19
Reported
News BriefsAv 17, 5780 , 07/08/20
Biden took out Israel 'occupation' from Democratic platform
Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden prevented a move to mention Israeli “occupation” in the Democratic Party’s platform, Foreign Policy reported on Thursday.
In early July, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other influential progressives were convinced that they had secured a critical concession from Biden’s campaign by having the platform asserting that Palestinian Arabs had a right to live free of foreign “occupation,” a scarcely veiled reference to Israel.
Last Briefs