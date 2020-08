01:54 Reported News Briefs Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 Av 17, 5780 , 07/08/20 US Defense Secretary speaks to Chinese counterpart US Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Thursday. Esper expressed concerns about Beijing’s “destabilizing” activity near Taiwan and the South China Sea in a call, the Pentagon said. The call came as US-China ties have rapidly deteriorated this year. ► ◄ Last Briefs